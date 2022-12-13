Panel discussion on digital data protection Bill

December 13, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath will inaugurate a panel discussion on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 organised by the Department of Law, Kerala University, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics head Achuthsankar S. Nair; College of Engineering, Attingal, Principal Sunil Thonikuzhi; IT expert and political observer Joseph C. Mathew and data science expert C. Prem Sankar will also speak on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US