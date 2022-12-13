Panel discussion on digital data protection Bill

December 13, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath will inaugurate a panel discussion on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 organised by the Department of Law, Kerala University, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics head Achuthsankar S. Nair; College of Engineering, Attingal, Principal Sunil Thonikuzhi; IT expert and political observer Joseph C. Mathew and data science expert C. Prem Sankar will also speak on the occasion.