Panel debate on SilverLine

The Kerala government has initiated a panel discussion of experts for and against K-Rail (Silverline). The government-run Mascot Hotel in the capital will host the two-hour discussions on April 27 and April 28.

Professor K. P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, will moderate the debate. Subodh Jain, retired Member Engineering, Professor R. V. G. Menon, retired principal, Government College of Engineering, Kannur, Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor, Kerala Digital University, Joseph. C. Mathew, social observer, and S. N. Reghuchandran Nair, president, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will participate.