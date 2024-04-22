Panel constituted to formulate steps to mitigate man-animal conflict in Kerala

April 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has constituted an expert committee to formulate short-term and long-term strategies to mitigate man-animal conflict and develop preventive mechanisms for wild animal attacks.

Alexandra Zimmermann, founding Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission’s Human-Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence Specialist Group; Benno Boer, Chief of the Natural Sciences Unit, UNESCO, New Delhi office; Raman Sukumar, Honorary Professor, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) O.P. Kaler, Shiju Sebastian, associate professor, Christ University; D. Bhoominathan, landscape coordinator, World Wildlife Fund; and researcher-conservationist Tarsh Thekaekara are members of the committee.

The panel, chaired by the Head of Forest Force and convened by APCCF (Finance, Budget and Audit), includes the Directors of the Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Wildlife Institute of India, and representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Wildlife Trust of India.

