GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Panel constituted to formulate steps to mitigate man-animal conflict in Kerala

April 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted an expert committee to formulate short-term and long-term strategies to mitigate man-animal conflict and develop preventive mechanisms for wild animal attacks.

Alexandra Zimmermann, founding Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission’s Human-Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence Specialist Group; Benno Boer, Chief of the Natural Sciences Unit, UNESCO, New Delhi office; Raman Sukumar, Honorary Professor, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) O.P. Kaler, Shiju Sebastian, associate professor, Christ University; D. Bhoominathan, landscape coordinator, World Wildlife Fund; and researcher-conservationist Tarsh Thekaekara are members of the committee.

The panel, chaired by the Head of Forest Force and convened by APCCF (Finance, Budget and Audit), includes the Directors of the Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Wildlife Institute of India, and representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Wildlife Trust of India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.