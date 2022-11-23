Panel calls for master plan to address pollution in Sabarimala pilgrimage zone

November 23, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Legislative Committee on Environment chaired by E.K. Vijayan, MLA, on Wednesday visited the key locations within the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone, including Erumely and Pampa, and called for a master plan to address the issues of air and water pollution in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting at Pampa on the day to assess the steps taken towards implementing the recommendations by the Special Committee on Environment (2016-2019) in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage, the panel emphasised the urgent need for the pilgrimage zone to counter the problem posed by plastic bottles by establishing extensive facilities for drinking water supply. It noted that several incinerators, biogas plants and sewage plants were operational within the zone, and acknowledged the low levels of air pollution currently.

“Taking into account the arrival of lakhs of pilgrims every year, the master plan should also include steps to treat and purify the water in the Pampa. A plan for parking too should be implemented by keeping in mind the increase in the number of pilgrims,” said Mr. Vijayan, the committee chairman.

The committee assessed the implementation status of the 41 recommendations as included in the 15th report of the Fourteenth Kerala Legislative Assembly. District Collector Divya S. Iyer was also present.

Earlier in the day, the committee visited Erumely and held a meeting to assess the measures implemented to check environmental pollution in the township, a key base station of the hill temple. “The committee is convinced that the environmental issues relating to Sabarimala can be addressed through collective action,” noted Mr. Vijayan.

According to him, the panel has raised as many as 37 questions regarding the environmental reports on Sabarimala. A few departments, however, are yet to respond to these. Based on its availability, the committee will hold a meeting and submit a detailed report to the Kerala government, he said.

Based on a series of petitions on the environmental issues at Erumely and Sabarimala, the committee had visited these locations and submitted its report, including a set of recommendations, in December 2018.

It also warned of stern action against those violating the green protocol in connection with the pilgrimage. Following the meeting, the committee members visited the KSRTC bus station at Erumely and assessed the facilities offered to pilgrims.

Kottayam District Collector P. K. Jayasree, district police chiefs of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, Deputy Range Inspector General of Police R. Nishanthini were among those present.