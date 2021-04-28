Pandemic situation in Kerala perilous, says CM

Pinarayi urges people to postpone weddings, social events

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the pandemic situation in the State was perilous. Only a relentless and pre-emptive vigilance against the COVID-19 pestilence could forestall a “more severe lockdown,” he said.

“What we see in other States could happen in Kerala if we drop guard against the disease,” he warned.

Active COVID-19 cases had registered a 255% increased in the last 14 days. The infection graph continues to climb. Exotic and mutant strains of the virus have spawned new cases. The virus threatened to overwhelm the State’s finite health resources. The rising tide of infections can cause the COVID-19 death rate to spike, he said.

Mr. Vijayan requested citizens to postpone social events, including weddings. Celebrations could spell sorrow if held now, he said.

Precautions

People should wear masks, ensure physical distancing and shun crowds. A momentary drop in guard could spell danger. The CM read out the grieving social media post of a person who had lost his mother to the virus. “The writer repented that he had inadvertently given his mother the infection,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The government would strictly enforce the curbs on social life. The detection of mutant strains of the virus has compelled the government to check arrivals for signs of infection at airports and railway stations. The government has ensured the adequate availability of oxygen beds and supplemental oxygen.

The government would distribute vaccine free to migrant workers. Sectoral magistrates and police would ensure their welfare, he said.

Balancing act

The State was walking a tightrope between protecting life and preserving livelihood. Strict adherence to the pandemic protocol would help the delicate balancing act, he added.

Mr. Vijayan pegged the strength of the State's “COVID Brigade” at 13,625 persons, including doctors and nurses. He urged citizens to join the voluntary force and fulfil their “historical destiny.”

He said persons who disseminated fake news about the situation would face prosecution. In the past 24 hours, the police had detected 20,214 violations of the mask mandate. They booked 8,132 persons for breaking the physical distancing norm.