Pandemic reduces disabled to a nightmarish life

With their weak immunity, the differently abled are advised against stepping out of their homes.

KOCHI

28 May 2021 14:11 IST

Need for vaccination on priority basis for them and their families at their doorsteps

Buying a smartphone to help his son studying in Class 10 to pursue online classes is all that Taby Joseph, a differently abled lottery vendor from Palamattom, near Kothamangalam town, can think of these days.

With the pandemic and the resultant lockdown stripping his only means of livelihood, the 53-year-old, however, has no clue how to find the money. Living in a poramboke, the pandemic has come as a blow to the four-member family.

“My wife has to be my side all the time as I cannot even stand up without assistance. The food kit received through the ration shop alone is sparing us from hunger at the moment,” said Mr. Joseph who remains restricted to wheelchair owing to congenital polio.

The story seems no different in the households of majority of the differently abled, a section worst hit by the pandemic and the resultant restrictions.

Basheer K.M., another wheelchair-bound person from Kothamangalam, lives in dread of urinary infections that often visit him leading to bouts of hospital admissions. The last such visit was in March when he had to spend days entailing a fat hospital bill.

“In the present condition, even going to the hospital is unsafe,” said Mr. Basheer, who had a nasty fall from tree nine years ago forcing him into quit the job as an autorickshaw operator and eke out a living selling rice flakes and pickles. The lockdown has put paid to even that and he now survives on the help of his three married daughters.

The pandemic has forced even the family members of the differently abled to quit their jobs, especially the casual works involving public interactions, for fear of infecting their dear ones with far less immunity.

“The pandemic and the lockdown has reduced lives of the differently abled into a nightmare. With their weak immunity, they are advised against stepping out of their homes. Priority vaccination of the differently abled and their immediate families at their doorsteps remains the only solution to unshackle their lives,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, State general secretary of All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation.

Initially, the State government had made medical certificates signed by their doctors as a precondition for considering the differently abled for priority vaccination. That, Mr. Palluruthy said, was a double whammy making the people vulnerable by asking for two visits to the doctor—one for certification and then for vaccination.

The decision was eventually dropped and the certificate already issued by the medical board to the differently abled is now considered the basis for priority vaccination.