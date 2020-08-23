Pandemic puts focus on safety measures

People have taken steps to adapt to the situation created by COVID-19

Necessity brings change and it took a COVID-19 pandemic to change people’s views about safety measures and etiquette in daily life.

Social distancing and safety precautions led self-employed people from barbers to autorickshaw drivers to service industry staff to adapt to the new norms while working.

At the hair cutting saloon, a disposable paper apron has replaced the barber’s cloth.

“It was a decision taken earlier and was not implemented as the cost of paper gown was ₹10. When it is charged on the customer, there was a chance that he would move to another place, where the cloth gown is used,” said Sathyan who runs a hair-cutting saloon at Mattukatta, a rural junction.

“Now there is a common protocol and the paper gown and gloves were easily adopted both in metros and rural villages,” he added.

Inside autorickshaws, a transparent plastic cover now differentiates the area between the driver and the passengers. It ensures safety for both the driver and the passengers.

“While moving, it is a common sight in the villages that the passengers often talk with the driver, causing accidents,” said a police official. The transparent sheet does not prevent the view of both the driver and the passenger, he added.

In the motor vehicle rules, it needed some kind of enforcement for the general public to obey the rules. It was what happened when the seat-belt and helmets were made mandatory while driving. “Now, it is common that the rules are adhered to especially in the case of seat belts. One driving without seat belts is now considered an ill-mannered person,” he added.

“Spitting in public is considered a bad thing in a civilised society. However, we often witness it and after the mask was made mandatory this habit of people also changed,” he added.

“In the service sector certain measures adopted as part of COVID- 19 protocol for safety and personal comfort are here to stay,” said the manager of a hotel group .

“Wishing the guest with folded hands instead of a handshake is common now,” he added.