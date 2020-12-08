Pandemic prevention measures in place for voting in Kottayam

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kottayam, the district administration has put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure the pandemic prevention protocol during the time of polling to the local body elections in the district.

As part of it, District Collector M. Anjana has directed the officers concerned to disinfect the polling stations on Wednesday, the day before the polling day. Moreover, water and soap will be provided outside the booth and sanitiser will be given inside the booth.

Polling assistants have been assigned to provide sanitiser while entering and exiting the polling booth. Polling officials must wear face shields, masks, sanitisers and hand gloves. Masks and gloves used at polling stations will be collected in separate carry bags, which will be taken to government hospitals and COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) in the respective areas to dispose them of scientifically.

To keep social distance during the casting of votes, special marking will be made at a fixed distance in front of the booths for the voters to wait for their turn. Voters must wear a mask and should avoid interacting with or shaking hands with others. Voters should make sure the mask is worn properly while standing in the queue and entering the polling booth. The mask can be removed only if needed to identify the voter. There will be separate queues for women and men.

People with disabilities, the sick and those over the age of 70 can vote without standing in a queue. Only three voters will be allowed inside the booth at a time. Identification documents should be shown when entering the booth and signature and fingerprint should be affixed in the register. A polling station will have four polling officials, one polling assistant, and one police officer. Booth agents’ seats will be arranged keeping social distance.