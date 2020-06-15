Pandemic plays spoilsport

Alappuzha

15 June 2020 20:47 IST

Champakulam Moolam Boat Race will not be held on July 4

It is that time of year when teams conduct rigorous training in backwaters to the chanting of Aarpo irro irro.... and harmonious strains of Vanchipattu.

But, not this time around. Backwaters around the villages in Kuttanad are quiet and there is a lack of action and excitement.

The visual spectacle of 140 ft long chundan vallams (snakeboats), crewed by around 100 oarsmen, darting over the water to the zestful cheering of crowd is likely to be missed this year as the COVID-19 pandemic playing spoilsport for the traditional vallamkali (boat race) season.

Dismay

Much to the dismay of boat race buffs, Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, the season opener, will not be held as scheduled on July 4.

“It is not possible to organise the race ensuring physical-distancing norms. However, we may still conduct the necessary rituals associated with the race. A final decision on it will be taken on Wednesday,” says A.V. Murali, convener, Moolam Boat Race Committee.

The conduct of other small and big races including Nehru Trophy Boat Race, known as Kuttanad’s Olympics on water, and the fate of the second season of the Champions Boat League (CBL) too hang in the balance.

“At present, no discussions are taking place regarding the conduct of the Nehru Trophy, also the first race of the CBL. Given the present situation, it is very unlikely, the race will be held on the second Saturday of August as it used to be. It is possible the race will be rescheduled to a later stage. However, it depends on improvement in the pandemic situation. We should also consider the health of rowers and spectators,” says an official associated with the conduct of the race.

CBL hit

According to an official with the Tourism Department, the process of franchisee acquisitions of CBL teams has come to a halt due to the outbreak of the pestilence. Although some of the boat clubs have recruited rowers several months ago, they remain less optimistic about races taking place anytime soon.

“It is not possible to conduct races with 100 rowers in a snakeboat due to the prevailing situation. I don’t see boat races happening soon,” says, V. Jayaprasad, president, Pallathuruthy Boat Club, the winner of the maiden CBL season.

S. Jayakumar, secretary, Karichal Chundan Vallam Samithi, says that the cancellation of the races would result in a dip in their revenue.