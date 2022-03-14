Pandemic impacted power consumption pattern in Kerala, show data

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

March 14, 2022 17:34 IST

Domestic use went up, reveals Economic Review data

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent slowdown in economic activity has reflected in the electricity consumption patterns in Kerala, indicate the Economic Review 2021 tabled in the State Assembly.

Electrical energy consumption in the State, including open-access consumption, slipped to 22,540.32 million units (MU) in 2020-21 from 23,058.91 MU in 2019-20, a decrease of 2.24%.

The decrease is perhaps best reflected in the annual consumption by the Low Tension (Commercial) category, which fell from 3,426.48 MU in 2019-20 (14.93% of the total electricity consumption that year) to 1,459.11 MU in 2020-21, which accounted for 6.59% of the total consumption, a comparison of the Economic Review data for 2020 and 2021 show.

On the other hand, domestic consumption, predictably, increased from 11,898.13 MU in 2019-20 to 12,695.80 MU in 2020-21.

According to the latest Economic Review, peak power demand of the State in 2020-21 stood at 4,284 mega watts (MW), indicating a slight fall from 4,316 MW in 2019-20. ''The fall in peak demand in 2020-2021 is due to lower economic activities in the wake of COVID-19,'' it noted.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) recorded a peak demand of 4,284 MW in 2020-21 on March 31, 2021. The average demand for 2021 was 3,392 MW.

Electricity consumption in the State has consistently shown an increase over the years preceding the pandemic, from 20,452.91 MU in 2016-17 to 23,058.91 MU in 2019-20.

With economic activity slowly picking up with the threat of the pandemic diminishing, consumption patterns are also expected to return to normal. The KSEB is expecting energy consumption to the tune of 24,941.19 MU in 2022-23. By 2026-27, it is projected to go up to 29,765.27 MU.