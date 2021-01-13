Pandemic has left a dent on State finances: Isaac

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown and other restrictions have left a huge dent on State finances, according to Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.
Citing provisional figures released by the Accountant General, Mr. Isaac informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the State's own revenue dipped by 23.04%, non-tax revenue by 65.55% and central tax share by 38.49%, as per data available till November 30, 2020.
The revenue of the State, till November 30, stood at ₹52,057 crore.
The State has lost a total 213 million man days (registered workers, non-registered workers and plantation workers) due to the pandemic and lockdown, as per a quick estimation made by the Planning Board, Mr. Isaac said.
The estimated loss of income to 10.2 million workers is ₹12,976.9 crore (including plantations). The massive job loss has left its impact on social and economic sectors. It has also generated worrying ripples in the social and family lives of individuals, the minister said in a written reply.
Sabarimala revenue
The revenue collection at the Sabarimala tempel has dipped by ₹153.71 crore due to COVID-19, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a written reply to the Assembly. The revenue collection during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season from November 15 to December 26 in 2020 stood at ₹9,96,72,736. During the same period in 2019, it stood at ₹163,68,33,692.
