Pandemic cloud over harvest-ready Kuttanad

Harvest-ready lush green paddy fields stretching long and wide is a sight to behold. In Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala, it is that time of year again when vast paddy fields go under combine harvesters.

Despite the COVID-19 scare, the harvest of the ‘puncha’ crop is in full swing in Kuttanad. Farmers and officials, however, fear a spread of the disease or imposition of more restrictions would create enormous challenges in harvesting, procuring and transportation of the produce.

Apart from being concerned about their own health, farmers worry that an outbreak would force harvester machine operators, most of them from neighbouring States, to return to their native places. It would also result in labour shortage when the harvest reaches its peak in the coming weeks.

“As of now, everything is going smooth. There is no shortage of combine harvesters and labour. In Kainakary, the harvest has been completed in Aarupanku, Cherukayal, and Chithira Kayal. However, in the next 30 days a large number of paddy fields will be harvested around the same time. If COVID-19 spreads, things will turn topsy-turvy. The coming days will be crucial for our health as well as farming,” says K. Renil, a farmer from Kainakary.

According to officials of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), mills have started to feel the pinch due to a shortage of unloading workers. “A major mill in the State on Wednesday found it hard to unload sacks filled with paddy from a truck after 80 migrant workers employed by them returned to their native States even without collecting their dues. Several other mills are also facing shortage of workforce. As of now, we are procuring paddy as planned. But, if the disease is spread on the community level, the entire harvest and procurement will be derailed,” says A.V. Suresh Kumar, senior paddy marketing officer.

Procurement

According to the Agriculture Department, the farmers have undertaken paddy farming in more than 27,500 hectares in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad. A total of 48,640 farmers have so far registered online with Supplyco for selling their produce this season. As of Thursday, Supplyco has procured 8,600 tonnes of paddy from the district.