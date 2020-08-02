Pandemic claims 2 lives in Palakkad, 1 in Malappuram

Two persons died of COVID-19 in Palakkad and one in Malappuram since Friday night.

A 34-year-old woman from Vaniyamkulam near Ottapalam, who was a cancer patient, died at the District Hospital in Palakkad on Friday night.

An 80-year-old man from Pokkupadi near Pattambi died while undergoing treatment for renal failure at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

The death of an 82-year-old man from Peruvallur in Malappuram raised the district’s toll to 13.

Meanwhile, 47 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Saturday. While 22 of them were infected through local contact, 13 came from abroad and eight from other States. The source of infection in four cases could not be traced. The district recorded 42 recoveries on Saturday.

In Malappuram

As many as 141 people were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 in Malappuram on Saturday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 84 of them had got the infection through local contacts. The source of infection in 10 of them, including a health worker, could not be traced.

Seventy-four of the new cases contracted the virus from those who had tested positive for COVID-19. While 29 came from other States, 28 came from abroad. The number of recoveries in Malappuram on Saturday was 36.

In Kasaragod

The spike in local transmission cases in the district has put the Health Department and the district administration in spot. On Saturday, as many as 153 persons tested positive for the virus. They include 151 cases through contact, while two came from other states.

In Thrissur

As many as 76 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Saturday. There are at present 490 active cases in the district. The number of positive cases reported so far stands at 1,533.

A person, who died in Irinjalakuda on Friday, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. With this, the number of deaths in the district has reached eight. Fifty-three persons contracted infection in the district through contact. The source of infection in two cases is yet to be identified.

Chandran, 59, of Chelur, Irinjalakuda, was under treatment for lung cancer. He was tested positive posthumously. He died on July 31.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Wayanad district, as 44 persons, including three health workers and a civil police officer, tested positive for the virus on Saturday. All patients, except two, contracted the infection through local contact, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has now gone up to 670, of which 318 have been cured, she added.

Thirty-one cases were reported from the Valad area in Thavinhal grama panchayat. As many as 351 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

A civil police officer also tested positive. District Police Chief R. Ilango said the department had prepared the primary and secondary contact lists of police officials, and their samples would be tested on Monday.

