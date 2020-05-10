Pandemic blues hovering over beauty industry

As the lockdown enters its last leg, thousands of migrant workers employed at salons across the State are bracing for an uncertain future.

Salons were asked to totally shut down during the lockdown phase, them being part of the non-essential commercial sector. While some major chains could provide food and accommodation to the employees during the lockdown, they may not be able to retain the original staff strength once they resume services.

The employees, most of them from the Northeast, fear they will have to return to their hometowns where the possibility of finding a job is very remote. “In Kerala, we get a minimum pay of ₹12,000 per month and here the living conditions are much better compared to many other places. But we have been out of work for the last two months and we received our last pay in March. Since beauty and wellness sector offers hands-on services, people will be hesitant to visit salons for a long time. It may not be an essential service, but it is the livelihood of many and now we are left with no options to make ends meet,” says Chaya from Darjeeling.

Many of the employees had migrated to the cities and small towns of Kerala several years ago and this unprecedented crisis has left them in dire straits. The sector is also looking forward to a lot of restrictions including the introduction of disposable neck wraps and thermal screening for employees and customers.

“If you consider salons, spas and parlours functioning in all segments, this sector provides employment to lakhs. In North India, they have opened salons in some places but the inflow of customers is much less compared to that of the pre-pandemic days. For many days, people will be coming for basic services like haircut and we will be forced to reduce staff strength. Some of our staff from the Northeast left for home in March but now they are desperate to come back since the situation there is too difficult,” says Karthik Sunil, joint secretary of Kerala Salon Owner’s Association.

While it is more about dealing with revenue loss for the major players, those in the mid-level and lower will have to face many challenges. Unlike premium salons, they may not be able to afford single-use materials and maintain the right protocols. “Instead of five chairs, now we can only put two and it means a huge difference in the number of customers we can attend to in a day. For small-scale entrepreneurs like us it will very difficult to stay afloat,” says a beautician.