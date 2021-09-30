Pandalam palace seeks investigation into copper plate inscriptions on Sabarimala in the possession of Monson Mavunkal

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 September 2021 19:13 IST

P.G. Sasikumar Varma, president of the Pandalam palace managing committee, called for a verification of the origin and authenticity of the copper plate with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India

A controversy sparked by the fake antiquities collection of Monson Mavunkal has taken a new turn with the Pandalam royal family, trustees of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, seeking an investigation into the authenticity of a copper plate inscription on Sabarimala in his possession.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, P.G. Sasikumar Varma, president of the Pandalam palace managing committee, called for a verification of the origin and authenticity of the copper plate with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “A slew of unverified claims relating to Lord Ayyappa has come up in the public domain during this period and we have sought to ignore all these,'' he said.

Royal insignia

According to him, the document in possession of the alleged conman bore a royal insignia, while those in possession of the palace do not carry any such emblems. “Legal action shall be initiated if the inscription is found to be fake,” said Mr. Varma.

The copper inscription had assumed widespread attention during the 2018 Sabarimala protests when a couple of media outlets highlighted it as an authentic document on the rituals and customs of the ancient Sabarimala.

The inscription, claimed to be over three centuries old, reportedly stated that the hill shrine had followed a Dravidian ritualistic tradition in the olden days.