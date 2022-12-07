Pandal at Vizhinjam dismantled

December 07, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite) calling off the strike at Vizhinjam, the protesters under the banner of the Vizhinjam Action Council on Wednesday dismantled the makeshift pandal erected in front of the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport. Soon after the poles and roofs of the pandal were dismantled, the police removed barricades placed at the strike venue, so as to facilitate the movement of vehicles and goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the protesters and supporters of the port project stayed away from the protest venue following the withdrawal of the strike, the police force deployed at the strike venue will continue there for a few more days. The protesters camped in front of the port entrance for around 114 days, halting the construction work at the port.