Panchayats told to act on media reports

Circular says they must take action on the flaws highlighted in two days

The directorate of panchayats has issued a circular directing panchayats to take note of reports appearing in news media regarding the day-to-day administration of the local body and, if needed, take remedial action. The circular, issued at the end of January, said reports appear frequently in visual and print media regarding deficiencies in the administration of panchayats. These reports need emergency attention from the panchayats but they are often ignored.

The circular said if reports appear in news media on the functioning of panchayats or auxiliary establishments and regarding the services being offered by these establishments, the panchayat secretaries must examine the facts and if action is needed it should be taken within two days.The circular also directed the panchayat administration to entrust the task of monitoring the media daily for such reports to librarians or clerks. They should keep an eye on the media and inform the secretary of the reports along with clippings of the news items, the circular said.

Staff shortage

The circular has been issued in the midst of claims that there is acute shortage of manpower in many panchayats. A senior official in the panchayat department said the spirit of the circular was well taken. However, there is an acute shortage of hands in panchayat offices and the additional work of monitoring media for complaints makes things harder. The official said the burden of work on panchayat staff is tantamount to “human rights violation”, especially in the background of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The official said the panchayats had been entrusted with the massive task of looking after new establishments, including those in the education and healthcare segments, after the People’s Plan Campaign was launched in 1996-97. Additional duties regarding a score of government establishments were entrusted with the panchayats. These included PL School, PHCs and FHCs as well as anganwadis.

Though a massive burden was placed on panchayat staff, the only additional hand allotted was a clerk in 1997-98. In 2009 an accountant’s post was sanctioned, and in 2013, that of an assistant secretary. However, the additional secretary has no independent charge and cannot take decisions, the official added.

The circular said once the secretary is seized of the matter, she or he should make inquiries. If anything has to be brought to the notice of the panchayat ruling council, the council should be informed. If anything is to be brought to the notice of the police or excise department, the authorities must be informed.