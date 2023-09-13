Panchayats have key role in Malinya Muktha Keralam drive, says LSGD official

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Effective intervention of panchayat officials is important to achieve the goals set out as part of the waste management campaign Malinya Muktha Keralam under the Navakeralam Karma Padhathi, says Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD).

Inaugurating the training programme for panchayat secretaries here on Wednesday, she said that panchayats have a key role in effectively carrying out the second phase of the campaign.

She said that panchayats should focus on implementing the campaign in a time-bound manner. Also, they should ensure the utilisation of funds available from all sources for the waste management projects. She emphasised the importance of detecting and punishing those violating the laws related to waste management, thus putting an end to such irresponsible acts.

The training programme has been scheduled in three batches over six days, covering the entire State.

