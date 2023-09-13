HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayats have key role in Malinya Muktha Keralam drive, says LSGD official

Additional Chief Secretary inaugurates the training programme for panchayat secretaries.

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Effective intervention of panchayat officials is important to achieve the goals set out as part of the waste management campaign Malinya Muktha Keralam under the Navakeralam Karma Padhathi, says Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD).

Inaugurating the training programme for panchayat secretaries here on Wednesday, she said that panchayats have a key role in effectively carrying out the second phase of the campaign.

She said that panchayats should focus on implementing the campaign in a time-bound manner. Also, they should ensure the utilisation of funds available from all sources for the waste management projects. She emphasised the importance of detecting and punishing those violating the laws related to waste management, thus putting an end to such irresponsible acts.

The training programme has been scheduled in three batches over six days, covering the entire State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.