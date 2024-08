Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan has said the ruling front is considering amending the Panchayati Raj and Municipality Acts to make scientific disposal and segregation of waste mandatory. Mr. Jayarajan announced on Wednesday a public campaign against littering and waste-dumping from Gandhi Jayanthi Day on October 2. The campaign will conclude in March 2025. Mr. Jayarajan lauded the government for spearheading the relief and rescue work in the landslide-hit Wayanad.

