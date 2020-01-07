Panchayat wards in Idukki go up by 45

Following the delimitation process in local bodies, 45 more wards have been added to the grama panchayats in the district.

An official at the Deputy Collector’s (Election) office at Painavu said on Tuesday that, however, there had been a drop in the number of wards in the Munnar, Devikulam and Peerumade grama panchayats, which will fall from 21 to 20, 18 to 17 and 17 to 16 respectively.

The ward divisions are based on the 2015 census and in 10 grama panchayats, the number of wards remains the same.

They are Konnathady, Pallivasal, Pampadumpara, Udumbanchola, Kanjikuzhy, Arakkulam, Kamakshi, Upputhara, Peerumade and Elappara.

Total local bodies

There are 52 grama panchayats, eight block panchayats and 16 district panchayat divisions in Idukki, in addition to the municipalities of Thodupuzha and Kattappana.

The only tribal grama panchayat in the State, Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar forest division, will have 14 wards from the earlier 13 wards.

In Adimaly grama panchayat, the number of wards will go up by three. In Vannapuram, Vandanmedu and Kumily, two wards each will be added.

The remaining grama panchayats will have one more wards each.

The local bodies are Bison Valley, Vellathooval, Marayur, Kanthallur, Vattavada, Santhanpara, Chinnakanal, Mankulam, Senapathy, Karunapauram, Rajakkadu, Rajakumari, Udumbannur, Kodikkulam, Alakkode, Vellyamattom, Karimannur, Kudayathur, Vathikudy, Vazhathoppe, Mariyapuram, Kanchiyar, Erattayar, Ayyappancoil, Chakkupallom, Kumaramangalam, Muttom, Edavetty, Karinkunnam, Manakkadu, Purappuzha, Kokkayar and Vandiperiyar.