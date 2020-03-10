Panchayat to restore Anjarakandy river

The District Panchayat has decided on the restoration of the Anjarakandy river as part of the From Grime to Radiance (Azhukkil Ninu Azhagilaekh) to protect the water resources of the district.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh announced this during the Anjarakandy River Study Summary Seminar attended by members of Sastra Sahitya Parishad and 12 representatives of local bodies, at the Science Park here on Tuesday.

He said that a detailed project report would be prepared to restore the river which passes through the 12 local bodies and the process would begin within a month.

During the meeting, recommendations were mooted, based on the primary studies conducted at the local level.

It was suggested that any activity that would hinder the smooth flow of the river should be removed. Plants and trees such as bamboo should be planted to strengthen the river banks and prevent landslips. It was also suggested that barriers be constructed along the stretch of the river.

The study found that trees, sand dunes, and piers interfere with river flow. There are 38 bridges, six hanging bridges and five dams across the river.

Solid and liquid waste accumulates in many areas.

The study also found that the silt had accumulated in the river owing to the construction of the bridges and that this had led to flooding.

A total of 442 students and members of the Sastra Sahitya Parishad participated in the study under the leadership of local bodies. The study report was prepared based on a survey and mobile app Kobotool, developed by the Sastra Sahitya Parishad.