Panchayat secretary arrested on graft charge in Idukki

December 12, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

The officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday arrested the secretary of Elappara grama panchayat in Idukki for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹10,000 from a contractor.

According to Deputy Police Superintendent Shaju Jose (VACB Idukki unit), a woman contractor had approached the panchayat secretary, Harris Khan, for payment of bill raised for maintenance work carried out at Elappara panchayat-owned community hall, amounting to ₹4.5 lakh. He allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for clearing the current bill as well for a bill worth ₹9 lakh that he had cleared earlier.

However, when the contractor did not respond to the demand, the secretary again demanded that the amount be paid before 2.30 pm on Monday. The contractor then approached the VACB officials, who gave her marked currency notes to be handed over to the secretary.

The VACB officials arrested him while receiving ₹10,000 at the panchayat office. The arrested man will be produced before the Muvattupuzha vigilance court on Tuesday.

