Panchayat overseer held with unaccounted cash

April 19, 2022 20:13 IST

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

P. Sudhi, 52, grade second overseer, grama panchayat office, Thondarnadu in the district, was caught reportedly with unaccounted cash totalling ₹5,000 by P. Sasidharan, Inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wayanad.

He allegedly received the cash from Shameel, a builder at Madakkimala in the district, at Marachuvadu on Tuesday afternoon.

Sudhi had purposefully delayed visiting the construction site for granting permission to construct a homestay building near Marachuvadu for the past one year. Sudhi allegedly threatened Mr. Shameel that if he failed to give the amount, he would not visit the site. Immediately after Shameel handed over the amount at the homestay site, Vigilance officials arrested him.

The accused would be produced before the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Thalassery, on Wednesday, Mr. Sasidharan said.