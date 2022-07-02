Panchayat offices in Kerala to function this Sunday to clear pending files

All grama panchayat offices in the State will function this Sunday as part of an intensive drive to clear all pending files. According to Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V.Govindan, since the employees will be concentrating on clearing the pending files, other services for the public will not be available on Sunday. The file clearance drive, which began on June 15, will end on September 30. The employees are currently working on one holiday every month to clear the files.