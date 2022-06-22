Panchayat member found dead
A panchayat ward member was found hanging in a make-shift shed at Kaniyampatta in Wayanad district on Tuesday night.
The police identified the deceased as Sasidharan, 56, of Edakkombam, Vazhakkandy. Sasidharan was elected from the Chitramoola ward of the Kaniyampatta grama panchayat.
The Kambalakkad police registered a case of unnatural death.
Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.