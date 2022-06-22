Panchayat member found dead

A panchayat ward member was found hanging in a make-shift shed at Kaniyampatta in Wayanad district on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Sasidharan, 56, of Edakkombam, Vazhakkandy. Sasidharan was elected from the Chitramoola ward of the Kaniyampatta grama panchayat.

The Kambalakkad police registered a case of unnatural death.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.