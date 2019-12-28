Panchayat launches anganwadi facelift scheme

The Edappal grama panchayat has launched a programme to convert the 33 anganwadis under its jurisdiction into centres of excellence.

The anganwadi facelift programme is being implemented in association with Patha Foundation, an Edappal-based charity organisation.

A workshop was organised for anganwadi teachers as part of the Poompatta programme. Trainer Vandana Rao led the workshop.

M.N. Mustafa, education dean of the Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, inaugurated the workshop. Patha Foundation secretary K.N. Sakariya, coordinator M.V. Abdul Jaleel, K.P. Mohammed Shafi, Girija, and Mini spoke. Apart from imparting training to teachers, the foundation distributes study material and conducts awareness programmes for parents. “We are trying to give a child-friendly facelift to anganwadis,” said Mr. Jaleel. Teachers are being trained in handling toddlers and detecting learning disabilities in them as part of the Poompatta programme.