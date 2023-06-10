Panchayat in Idukki selected for Central project

June 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

Karunapuram grama panchayat in Idukki has been selected for the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) project, a Central project meant for the comprehensive development of panchayats. According to officials, Karunapuram is the only panchayat to be selected for the project from the district. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose had recommended the panchayat for the project.

Panchayat president Mini Prince said a panchayat-level meeting held at the Karunapuram panchayat hall on Thursday discussed projects under the SAGY scheme. “The panchayat will mainly focus on farming, health, education, environment, and livelihood,” said Ms. Prince.

Nedumkandam block panchayat Block Development officer (BDO) Dileep M.K., panchayat members P.R. Binu, Mathewkutty, Shobanamma Gopinathan, and Rabi Sidhiq attended the meeting.

Karunapuram, a village in the Tamil Nadu border, has the deepest borewells in Kerala. According to officials, for the past several years, rainfall was sparse in the panchayat, leading to acute water scarcity. “However, for the past two years, the panchayat has received good rainfall. The problem of water scarcity has been solved to a large extent,” said Ms. Prince.

