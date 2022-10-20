Panchayat implements ticketing system for Neelakurinji visitors at Kallippara hills in Idukki

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to regulate the influx of visitors to the Kallipara hills in Idukki where the Neelakurinji flowers are in full bloom, the Santhanpara panchayat has implemented a ticketing system.

As per the new system, visitors will be charged ₹20 per head. In view of the Deepavali rush, the panchayat has set up two e-toilets at the location and also deployed members of the Haritha Karma Sena to ensure effective waste disposal.

With the help of volunteers, the local body has already started collecting the waste, including plastic bottles, discarded by the visitors.

In the wake of the uncontrolled crowd at the Kallippara hills, the district administration has restricted the visiting hours at the Neelakurinji hills. “The district police chief has recommended imposing a time limit for entry. The place will remain open only from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday under the Disaster Management Authority Act, 2005,” said District Collector Sheeba George.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has decided to impose fines on those who pluck the Neelakurinji flowers or destroy the shrubs. A statement issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden stated that destroying Neelakurinji plants and flowers is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act and action will be taken as per it.

The Kallippara hills are situated about 6 km from Santhanpara on the Thekkady-Munnar state highway. The location has been witnessing a heavy rush of tourists to witness the blue vista of flowers.

In view of the Deepavali holiday rush, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the vehicles of visitors would not be permitted beyond Poopara and Udumbanchola on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“Those arriving from Munnar and Adimali routes should park their vehicles at Poopara and those coming from the Nedumkandam route should park their vehicles at Udumbanchola. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) chain service will be arranged from Poopara and Udumbanchola to reach Kallippara,” said Mr. Varghese.