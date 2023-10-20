HamberMenu
Panchayat heads brainstorm on how to implement ‘My job, my pride 2.0’ campaign

A total of 32 panchayat presidents participated in the meeting. They expressed willingness to open facilitation centres and make other arrangements at the local level for improved implementation of the project.

October 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Project implementation plans for the upcoming year as part of the ‘My job, my pride 2.0’ campaign of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission were discussed at a meeting of the presidents of the panchayats where the second phase of the project is being implemented.

Presidents representing panchayats from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts participated in the day-long meeting held on Friday. Knowledge Economy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala spoke.

A total of 32 panchayat presidents participated in the meeting. They expressed willingness to open facilitation centres and make other arrangements at the local level for improved implementation of the project. The mission aims at providing employment to at least 20 lakh educated unemployed such as those who are not getting good job openings though they have the qualifications, people who have lost their jobs owing to COVID-19, and women who have taken a career break.

The project is being implemented with the support of multiple government agencies, including the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, Kudumbashree Mission, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), and the Local Self-Government department. The second phase of the project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. Over this period, skill training and job fairs will be conducted in all districts to get the candidates employed.

Under the project, job seekers will be divided into different groups based on educational qualification and job clubs will be formed at the local body level. After understanding the aptitude and choices of the candidates, the mission will provide them with career counselling, personality development training, work readiness programme, English proficiency programme, and other measures to equip them for securing jobs.

