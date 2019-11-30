Panchavadyam brings in the zest of ‘pooram’

They were on a stage before a very critical audience. But it did not take long for the contestants at the Panchavadyam (HSS) competition at the State School Arts Festival to bring in the feel of a mighty performance at a temple festival. And within no time, the spectators too were in groove, cheering the teams, which were emulating the percussion performances at the popular ‘poorams’ in the State.

Panchavadyam, essentially a ritualistic art form, features five instruments including the percussion instruments Thimila, Maddalam, Idakka and Ilathalam besides the wind instrument Kombu. Carrying around and performing on heavy instruments like Maddalam and Thimila was no mean task, but the students did it with aplomb.

In a predominantly male event, only the team of Durga Higher Secondary School had girls. The two girls handled Thimila and led the performance from the front. What is more, they were performing in their hometown; their school is not far away from the venue at Melamkode.

Many of the teams that have done well in the past, like Peringode HSS, St. Joseph’s Boys HSS, Kozhikode, had their own cheer squad. They did not carry the flowery pom poms with them, but made do with the tattered copies of the day’s newspaper distributed at the venue.