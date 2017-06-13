Panama ship visited Kochi for refuelling

Amber L, the Panama-flagged merchant vessel carrying fertilizer to China from Israel, had been approaching Kochi for refuelling when it collided with the ill-fated fishing boat.

According to Tomin J. Thachankary, Additional Director General of Police, Coastal Police, the vessel was heading towards a fuel bunker, located eight nautical miles off the Kochi coast when it reportedly rammed the fishing boat.

“The suspect vessel continued its inward movement even after the collision, berthed at the bunker here around 8.15 a.m. and continued refuelling till around 11.30 a.m. Had it begun its onward journey, it would not have been that easy for the agencies to locate and detain the ship,” the officer said.

As part of investigation, a joint team of enforcement agencies on Tuesday boarded the suspect vessel and examined its navigation records as well as other evidence pointing to her involvement in the collision.

“We have seized the voice data recorder, log book and movement registry of the vessel to ascertain the route, speed and direction of the ship when the collision took place. They will be sent for a forensic examination to decipher the data which will be crucial in determining whether it was a hit-and-run case,” Mr. Thachankary added.

Based on the finding, a decision on arresting the captain of the vessel and interrogating him will be made.

Since the Union Home Ministry has extended the jurisdictional limits of the Coastal police station here to 200 nautical miles into the high seas, the Circle Inspector of the coastal police station at Fort Kochi is entrusted with leading the investigation.

Joint team

The investigation into the mid-sea collision, in which two fishermen died and one went missing, is being carried out by a joint marine enforcement team. Besides Coastal Police, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Mercantile Department, and Harbour Engineering Department are also taking part in the ongoing probe.

The ship is presently anchored at the Kochi port and has been detained within port limits, with the assistance of police and port authorities.

It has been directed not to leave Kochi till investigation is over. Its position is being monitored by Coast Guard Remote Operating Station (ROS).

Cases registered

The police have registered cases against the cargo vessel, which has 28 crew members on board, under IPC Sections 280 (rash navigation of vessel), 427 (mischief causing damage), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by negligence).