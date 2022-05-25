Pan masala seized in Kasaragod

The police seized over one tonne of pan masala from an unoccupied house at Kallakatta here on Tuesday.

The Vidyanagar police, based on a tip-off, seized the pan masala from an isolated house belonging to one Badruddin at Kallakatta. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Pan masalas of different companies made in Haryana had been stored in 68 bags. No one was in the house when the police arrived.

The police suspect that the contraband might have been smuggled in from Karnataka.