Pan-India legal awareness campaign from Oct. 2

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Independence, the Kottayam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is organising a Pan-India legal awareness crampaign here from October 2 to November 14.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Kottayam Principal District Judge C. Jayachandran said the district-level inauguration of the campaign would be held on October 2.

A training to members of the campaign will be held on Sunday. Officers of the Police, Forest and Excise Departments will be imparted training in subjects, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Abkari Act and legal services over the next three days.

The Department of Social Justice in association with the Labour and the Police Departments will conduct legal awareness classes in settlements of migrant workers. Inspections of mental health centres will be held on World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Honour

Girls who have excelled in academics, sports, science and other fields will be honoured on International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. From October 12 to 18, events will be organised in collaboration with educational institutions.

On World Students’ Day on October 15, students who have excelled in academics and other fields will be offered felicitations. From October 19 to 28, visits will be held to various local bodies and information on people with disabilities and the mentally challenged will be collected to provide legal assistance, if necessary.

Human rights

The programme also envisages awareness classes on human rights to local government representatives on October 24, United Nations Day, and legal awareness classes from October 29 to 31. Awareness classes on women’s rights and dowry prohibition laws will be held on November 1. A legal awareness programme for Scheduled Tribes will be held on November 2.

Visits will be made to the offices of the Kerala Water Authority and the Kerala State Electricity Board on November 3 and 4 to create awareness of the permanent Lok Adalat. Awareness programmes on consumer protection laws, rent control law and food adulteration law will be conducted on November 5 for the public. On November 6 and 7, steps will be taken to locate and support the families of those who died of COVID-19.

On November 8, legal awareness programmes will be organised for industrial and trade workers and trade unions on various labour protection laws and issues, including minimum wages. From November 9 to 14, exhibitions will be held on the achievements of the legal services and the judiciary.

On November 10, Lok Adalat-Legal Service camps will be organised in all villages. Awareness programmes for inmates at Juvenile Homes and Children’s Homes will be held from November 11 to 13.