Pampuram watershed project completed

August 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and officials should jointly implement farm-based planning after studying the nature of the land, Minister P. Prasad said here on Thursday.

He was announcing the completion of the Pampuram watershed project and handing over the assets at Meenambalam SNDP Hall. “While farming timely changes should be taken into account. Marketing should be increased by promoting value added products of farmer groups. Farmer councils should be formed in all wards and a panchayat-level committee should lead the activities. Works initiated after the allocation of funds should be completed in a time-bound manner. Conservation of watersheds is essential for the survival of the agricultural sector. The collective actions of the LSGs, individuals, organisations, groups and agricultural university representatives are important for this,” he said.

The ₹1.5-crore worth Pampuram watershed project was completed in Kalluvathukkal garma panchayt in Chathannur constituency with the finnacial aid from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) by including it in Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) XXII. Along with soil, water and canal conservation, construction of rainwater pits, well recharging, grass cultivation, bund construction and construction of retaining wall were also carried out as part of the project. The project helped in promoting agricultural growth and solving drinking water shortages by preventing soil erosion, increasing fertility and raising ground water levels.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function while officials and local body heads were also present.

