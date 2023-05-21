ADVERTISEMENT

Pamplany’s comments on political martyrs rake up controversy

May 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KANNUR

Considering the archbishop’s earlier comments, these should not be taken seriously, says P. Jayarajan

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop of Thalassery Mar Joseph Pamplany, recently in the news for offering support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election in lieu of an increased price of rubber, has once again raked up controversy with comments on political martyrs.

At the inauguration of the Youth Day celebration held at Cherupuzha here under the leadership of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement on Saturday, the archbishop said that political martyrs were shot dead because they fought unnecessarily. “Some might have died after falling off a bridge when the police chased them during a demonstration,” he said.

He made the statement while referring to the martyrdom of the 12 apostles of Christ. “We must remember that the apostles were martyred because they stood for goodness, truth, virtue, and values of life,” he said.

Reacting to his statement, CPI(M) State committee member P. Jayarajan told the media that considering the previous statements made by archbishop Pamplany, this statement should not be taken too seriously.

CONNECT WITH US