Pamphlets on waste management distributed among students in Kochi

November 16, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

Mintu and Tintu will now impart valuable lessons on waste management to schoolchildren in Kalamassery.

They are the key characters in the pamphlet on waste management prepared as part of the ‘Cleanliness Kalamassery’ campaign initiated by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries and MLA representing the Kalamassery constituency. The publication was launched on the basis of the inference that the first lessons in waste management had to be taught among schoolchildren. It has been designed with colourful pictures and illustrations.

Mintu and Tintu, who venture out for fishing in a pond, come across waste being dumped in the watebody. The children explain the dangers of water pollution. They also speak about various types of pollution and the threat posed by plastic and e-waste pollution.

The characters also point out the need for segregation and proper disposal of waste, besides elaborating on the the three ‘R’s — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The pamphlet also carries information on decentralised models of food waste management. It includes a worksheet outlining the activities to be undertaken by students on waste management.

Mr. Rajeeve, who launched the project at Government Higher Secondary School, Eloor, on Wednesday, said creating awareness about proper waste management among students would be of immense benefit as they would emerge as role models for others to emulate. The pamphlet was prepared jointly by the General Education department, Centre for Science in Society, and faculty members at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

