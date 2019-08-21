Pampa sand to be e-auctioned

The Forest Department will conduct an e-auction of the huge deposit of sand accumulated on the Pampa river in the floods last year.

The auction will be held on August 30, September 17, October 10, and 25, a release here said.

It said 57 sand lots, each of 1,000 cubic metre, have been kept ready for auction.

Experts from the Centre for Earth Science Studies have found the sand suitable for construction work and landscaping.

MSTC e-Commerce, a Government of India enterprise, has been entrusted with the task of carrying out the auction. Those interested may contact the company at mstcecommerce.com or 0471-2529137. Details of the sand auction procedures are also available at the Divisional Forest Office at Ranni (04735-227558) and at the Goodrickal Forest Range Office (04735-279063).

An assessment has put the quantity of sand deposit at 2.5 lakh cubic metre.