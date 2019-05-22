Pampa sand for Devaswom board free of charge

The Cabinet has decided to give 20,000 cubic metres of sand that got accumulated at Pampa Thriveni following the August floods free of cost to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The Cabinet here on Tuesday took the decision on the basis of a request by the board. The sand will be sold to others at the rate fixed by the Central Public Works Department.

The Cabinet also decided to pilot a Bill for constituting the Kerala Devaswom Tribunal to expeditiously settle disputes for evicting encroachments on lands owned by Devaswoms.

Welcoming the government decision, TDB president A. Padmakumar said the sand would be used for construction of various amenities for Ayyappa devotees which had been destroyed during the devastating floods.

Many facilities constructed by the board for the pilgrims had been destroyed in the floods.

The government decision was a relief for the board, which otherwise would have to spend crores of rupees for the purpose, a board press release said.

A pilgrim shelter to accommodate 5,000 people, a roofed Nadappanthal (pathway) and around 270 toilets were among the facilities which bore the brunt of the flood fury in Pamba.

(With input from agencies)