Pampa river sand removal nearing end

The sand removal from the river course of Pampa that began a month ago is nearing completion.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by District Collector P.B. Noohu started clearing the sand deposit left by the deluge of August, 2018, at Pampa in the foothills of Sabarimala on June 4.

The DDMA had initiated the work to check any future flood fury at Pampa and surrounding areas, invoking Section 34(d) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The DDMA had also decided to utilise the State Disaster Response Fund for the sand removal project.

According to the Collector, the proposal was to remove 1,28,000 cubic metres of sand and waste from the Pampa. However, the DDMA came to the conclusion, later, that only 75,000 sq metres of sand need to be removed and hence the scooping of sand from the river course would come to a close after removing another 2,000 cubic metres of sand, he said

Mr. Noohu, accompanied by the Vinay Goyal, Thiruvalla Subcollector, and John Thomas, Ranni Tahsildar, inspected Pampa to take stock of the situation.

Mr. Goyal said sand and waste accumulated along 2.2 km stretch of the Valiyanavattom and Pampa-Triveni stretch of the river had been completed.

He said sand removed from the river course had been dumped in the forest land near the KSRTC depot at Pampa. The DDMA decision came against the backdrop of the heavy monsoon forecast made by the Meteorology Department of India, the Collector said.