PAMPA literary festival begins

The 10th edition of the PAMPA literary festival was kickstarted at Arattupuzha, near Chengannur, on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Odissi dancer Ileana Citaristi. The theme of this year’s festival was classical dance.

P.C. Vishunath, MLA, presided. Writers and artists including Benyamin, Mamta Sagar, Raghunandana, Salma, Kanaka Ha Ma, Mukunda Rao, Manakala Gopalakrishnan, and others spoke on the inaugural day.

The festival will conclude on Tuesday.