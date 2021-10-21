Pampa, Kakki dam shutters lowered

Run-off water that flooded the Upper Kuttanad region begins to recede

In Pathanamthitta, shutters of the Kakki-Anathodu and Pampa dams were lowered to 60 cm and 30 cm respectively following a fall in the inflow of water to these reservoirs.

The run-off water from the hills that flooded the Upper Kuttanad region, meanwhile, began to recede. As many as 7,438 people of 2170 families are currently staying across 140 relief camps in the district

Meanwhile, works are on to clear the course of the Manimalayar and Pampa, which have been clogged by a piling up of debris underneath the decks of several bridges. Examination is also on to assess whether the bridges across these water bodies sustained any structural damages due to the floods.

Animal husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J.Chinchurani, who visited the district on Thursday said the sector incurred a total loss of ₹2 crore as per preliminary estimates. Steps were in place to distribute the insurance amount to those who had insured their livestock .