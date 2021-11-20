Pampa dam opened

As the storage level in the Pampa dam improved sharply owing to overnight rain in the Sabarimala forests, two gates of the dam were opened on Saturday.

Water level in the dam crossed 983.95 metres on Friday night, following which the authorities declared a red alert for the dam. In view of the continuing inflow, the District Collector ordered to open its gates to discharge up to 100 cumecs of water into the Pampa river. The discharge was expected to raise the water level in the Pampa by 10 c.m.

The Collector has advised the public to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a battalion of the National Disaster Response Force from Arakonam in Tamil Nadu began its operations at the Sannidhanam. The team, comprising 60 members, equipped with rescue gears, including air boats, life jackets and lifebuoys, was deployed at the Sannidhanam and the Pampa base camp.

A special squad of the Kerala Forest Department, led by an Assistant Conservator of Forests, too has been deployed to ward off wild animal attacks. The unit starts its operations daily at 3 a.m by taking the first group of pilgrims to the Sannidhanam and concludes operation by bringing the last group of devotees to the base camp.

This is in addition to an elephant squad and snake-catching squad, deployed across the Sannidhanam, Nilackal, and Plappally.