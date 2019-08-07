Pambla, Kallarkutty shutters opened

Some areas of the district received heavy rainfall and the shutters of Pambla and Kallarkutty dams on the Periyar river were opened on Wednesday. The district administration on Tuesday alerted the residents on the downstream to initiate precautionary measures as the shutters would be opened on Wednesday.

By noon, the two shutters of the Kallarkutty dam were raised by 10 cm each when the water level rose to 456.4 m. The total capacity of the dam is 456.59 m. The water level in the Pambla (Lower Periyar) dam also rose when the water released from Kallarkutty reached there. One of the shutters was raised by 10 cm when the water of the Pambla dam reached 252 m. The total reservoir level is 253 m.

Heavy inflow

Pambla dam assistant engineer K.K. Bose said there was a heavy inflow into the reservoir following the rain. Though the authorities had informed that the Malankara dam shutters would also be opened, the decision was postponed as the level of water increase was at a small pace. The water level reached 40.2 m to its total reservoir level of 42 m on Wednesday afternoon.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 77.42 mm till Wednesday morning. The Peerumade taluk received the highest rainfall of 110 mm, followed by Thodupuzha (103 mm), Devikulam (74.46 mm), Idukki (71.20 mm), and Udumbanchola, (28.4 mm).

There was a rise of 1.38 ft in the water level in Idukki dam from the previous day. The water level was 2,328 ft on Wednesday. However, compared to the data of the same day last year, it remained at a low. The water level was reaching near the full-reservoir level after the first week of August last. The water level of the Mullaperiyar dam reached 114 ft. The maximum level allowed is 142 ft. The district administration has issued a red alert in the district on Thursday.