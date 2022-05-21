Pambla, Kallarkutty dams opened

The Pambla and Kallarkutty dams were opened at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the water level reaching the maximum level.

The water level in the Pambla dam reached 252 metre (maximum level is 253 metre) and it was decided to open the shutters to release 500 cumecs. A release issued by the District Collector said those living close to the Periyar in downstream areas should take precautionary measures.

The Kallarkutty dam was opened to release 300 cumecs when the water level reached 454 metre (maximum level is 456.80 metre). People living close to the Muthirapuzha and Periyar rivers were told to be on alert.

The water level in the Idukki dam reached 2,341 ft on Saturday. The water level on the same day last year was 2,336.76 ft. The storage is at 38.36% in the reservoir. The rainfall reported in the catchment area was 32 mm.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station said the water level was rising nearly one ft per day. The power generation at Moolamattom on Friday was 6.53 mu.

As per the rule curve for the Idukki dam, the blue alert level is 2,395 ft, yellow alert 2,401 ft, and red alert 2,402 ft.