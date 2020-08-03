Pambla, Kallarkutty dam shutters opened

IDUKKI

03 August 2020 23:37 IST

People to be shifted from areas prone to landslip

The shutters of the Pambla (Lower Periyar) and Kallarkutty dams were opened on Monday following heavy rain. While one shutter of the Pambla dam was raised 30 cm to release 45 cumecs of water at 2.45 p.m., a shutter of the Kallarkutty dam was opened to release 30 cumecs of water at 5 p.m.

The District Collector has directed tahsildars to shift people from landslip-prone areas to safe places. The local administration has already identified 310 buildings for opening relief camps in the district. The camps will function in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol, said a release here.

Power generation

The water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,337.5 ft on Monday. However, the power generation at the Moolamattom power house has remained below 3 million units for three days. There was 52.96% of water at the reservoir, said an official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe. The water level on the same day last year was 2,315.9 ft. The dam’s catchment area received a rainfall of 84.2 mm on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising