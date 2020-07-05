Palmyras to serve as shield against wildlife

The Forest Department is introducing palmyra bio-fencing on the forest fringes of the Kottiyoor Wildlife Sanctuary to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

The project is being implemented over a kilometre of forest fringes of the sanctuary. About 4,000 saplings would be planted as part of the project, which is based on a successful model implemented in Sri Lanka.

The saplings would be planted and conserved with the support of local people. Forest Department officials hope that the local populace would benefit from the venture. Apart from acting as a bulwark against crop-raiding elephants, the trees, when fully grown, will provide food items such as nong, neera, and palm sugar. Palm leaves, fibre, and palm wood can be used to make handicrafts and furniture.

Jointly with Kelpalm

This project is being implemented as part of the forest festival by the Aralam Wildlife Division for the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department in collaboration with the Kerala State Palmyrah Products Development and Workers Welfare Corporation Limited (Kelpalm).

It was inaugurated at the Kottiyoor Kandapunnam Forest Dormitory Hall. Minister for Forests K. Raju inaugurated the project online.