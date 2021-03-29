Palm Sunday observed with religious fervour

Palm Sunday procession being taken out at St Joseph’s Cathedral in the city on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 March 2021 00:00 IST

Faithful take out processions during the special services held across churches

The Christian community in Thiruvananthapuram observed Palm Sunday with religious fervour on Sunday. Also known as ‘Osana Njayar’ and ‘Kuruthola Perunaal’, the occasion, which heralded the Holy Week, commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem.

Palm fronds

Holding palm fronds and crosses made of tender coconut palm leaves, the Faithful took out processions during the special services that were held early in the day across churches.

Advertising

Advertising

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, was the chief celebrant of the Palm Sunday service held at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom. The prayers in the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Palayam were led by Auxiliary Bishop R. Christudas of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram. Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios of the Thiruvananthapuram diocese of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church led the special prayers and Holy Mass at the St. Gregorios Orthodox Church in Nanthencode.

Fr. Zachariah Kalarikkad, Vicar of St. Peter’s Jacobite Simhasana Cathedral in Punnen Road, was the chief celebrant during the prayers held at the church.

Holy Mass

The Palm Sunday procession was held in addition to the Holy Mass that commenced at the CSI Mateer Memorial Church in Palayam at 8.30 a.m.