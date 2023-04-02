ADVERTISEMENT

Palm Sunday observed in Thiruvananthapuram

April 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J. Netto leading the Palm Sunday procession with the faithful on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Palm Sunday was observed by the Christian community with religious fervour in the district on Sunday to usher in the Passion Week.

The occasion, also known as ‘Osana Njayar’ or ‘Kuruthola Perunaal’, commemorated the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem. Devotees took part in processions holding palm fronds and crosses made of coconut palm leaves during the special services held in churches.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, was the chief celebrant of the Palm Sunday service held at the St. Mary’s Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Pattom. Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Thomas J. Netto led the prayers in the St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Changanassery Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Tharayil led the special prayers at the Lourdes Forane Church near PMG.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US